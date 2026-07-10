Protests Erupt in West Bengal: 11-Year-Old's Tragic Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage
Indian authorities have arrested dozens amid violent protests in West Bengal following the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. While protesters blocked roads, police reported that one suspect was killed during an escape attempt. The incident renews focus on women's safety in India, despite past legal reforms.
Indian police have detained numerous individuals following violent protests over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal. Officials stated that protestors obstructed roads and set vehicles ablaze after the girl's body was discovered in a pond in Baruipur.
Senior police officer Arvind Kumar Anand announced the arrest of 35 people linked to the disturbances. In a separate incident, law enforcement reported the shooting of suspect Prabhas Mondal, who attempted to flee while being taken to the crime scene for investigation.
This case has reignited concerns about the safety of women and girls in India, despite the implementation of stricter laws after the notorious 2012 Delhi gang rape. Public figures, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, vow to pursue justice and hold perpetrators accountable.
ALSO READ
-
Justice Delayed: Arrests Made in Greek Arson Tragedy
-
Anti-migrant protests risk economic blowback for South Africa
-
Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexicans in immigration enforcement
-
South African protesters go door-to-door forcing immigrants from their homes
-
Protests Erupt in Houston After ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Mexican Man