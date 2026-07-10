Protests Erupt in West Bengal: 11-Year-Old's Tragic Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage

Indian authorities have arrested dozens amid violent protests in West Bengal following the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl. While protesters blocked roads, police reported that one suspect was killed during an escape attempt. The incident renews focus on women's safety in India, despite past legal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Police Said On Friday They Had Arrested Dozens Of People For Violence And Vandalism During Protests This Week Over The Rape And Murder Of An Yearold Girl In An Eastern State Police Said One Innocent Person Had Been Lynched By Angry Crowds Protesters Had Blocked Roads And Torched Vehicles Since The Girls Body Was Found In A Pond On Sunday | Updated: 10-07-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 18:05 IST
Protests Erupt in West Bengal: 11-Year-Old's Tragic Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage
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Indian police have detained numerous individuals following violent protests over the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal. Officials stated that protestors obstructed roads and set vehicles ablaze after the girl's body was discovered in a pond in Baruipur.

Senior police officer Arvind Kumar Anand announced the arrest of 35 people linked to the disturbances. In a separate incident, law enforcement reported the shooting of suspect Prabhas Mondal, who attempted to flee while being taken to the crime scene for investigation.

This case has reignited concerns about the safety of women and girls in India, despite the implementation of stricter laws after the notorious 2012 Delhi gang rape. Public figures, including West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, vow to pursue justice and hold perpetrators accountable.

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