Haryana Embraces Digital Transformation in Excise Administration

In a significant move towards digital governance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled the upgraded 'Track and Trace' system alongside eight online excise services on Saturday. This initiative aims to bolster transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight, and safeguard government revenue, thereby significantly enhancing the ease of doing business in the State.

The upgraded system, featuring a QR code-based mechanism, allows for meticulous monitoring of liquor bottles from production to retail, ensuring compliance with excise laws and discouraging illicit activities. This comprehensive tracking system promises to transform inventory management, bolster enforcement against evasion and smuggling, and support data-driven decision-making within the Excise Department.

Furthering this digital transformation, the Chief Minister also introduced eight novel online services aimed at promoting paperless and efficient processing of various licences and approvals. These services include the online issuance of temporary liquor licenses for events and the registration of venues, enabling quicker, transparent service delivery with minimal human intervention. This comprehensive approach signifies Haryana's commitment to digitization for effective, transparent administration.