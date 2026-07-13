North Central Railway Suspends RPF Officers After Assault Video Goes Viral

In a swift response to a viral video, the North Central Railway (NCR) has suspended four Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors, involved in the assault of a Deputy Station Superintendent (Dy SS) at Agra Cantt Railway Station.

The video, shared on X, depicted the Dy SS being physically dragged and beaten by multiple officers from the RPF as the Hirakund Express train halted at the station. The shocking incident prompted immediate action, with the NCR citing prima facie evidence as the basis for their decision.

A 3-member committee was established to lead an investigation into the incident, ensuring procedural transparency and fairness. The committee will provide a report to guide further disciplinary measures as needed, confirming NCR's commitment to addressing misconduct rigorously and responsibly.