Counterfeit Currency Crackdown: Arrests in Ajmer and Guwahati

Authorities in Ajmer, Rajasthan, have detained a man with counterfeit Rs 500 notes valued at approximately Rs 13.06 lakh. The arrest of Vikram, conducted as part of a specialized crackdown on criminal activities in the Dargah area, highlights ongoing efforts to curb financial crimes in the region, according to Station House Officer Dinesh Jiwani.

During a press briefing, Jiwani shared that Vikram was attempting to circulate counterfeit currency, having previously worked in the wedding industry. He has been remanded to police custody for further questioning, as investigations continue to identify the source of the fake notes and others involved in the scheme.

Simultaneously, Guwahati Police executed two operations leading to the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of fake currency worth Rs 13.5 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police Tabu Ram Pegu reported that the operations were based on precise intelligence inputs, as authorities strive to dismantle the counterfeit currency networks in the region.