Political Tensions Escalate as SP Leader Criticizes Baba Ramdev's 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks

In a stark critique, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned Baba Ramdev's recent comments on establishing a 'Hindu Rashtra,' accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using such narratives to sidestep pressing national issues. Chaand stressed that public figures should remain focused on the country's challenges.

Ramdev's statements, claiming that Muslims and Christians should not fear a 'Hindu Rashtra' as all humans share the same ancestors, have ignited various reactions. Prominent voices in Lucknow have responded, advocating for unity while voicing concerns over growing anxiety within the Muslim community due to recent state actions in Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing debate over the alleged mismanagement of funds at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has added to the controversy, with Chaand highlighting the need for adherence to Supreme Court directives to ensure transparency in the shrine's administration.