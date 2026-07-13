Political Tensions Escalate as SP Leader Criticizes Baba Ramdev's 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks

Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand has criticized Baba Ramdev and the BJP for diverting public attention from pressing national issues. Chaand's comments come after Ramdev's controversial statements on establishing a 'Hindu Rashtra,' which have sparked debates among political and religious leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:28 IST
Political Tensions Escalate as SP Leader Criticizes Baba Ramdev's 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks
Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a stark critique, Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemned Baba Ramdev's recent comments on establishing a 'Hindu Rashtra,' accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using such narratives to sidestep pressing national issues. Chaand stressed that public figures should remain focused on the country's challenges.

Ramdev's statements, claiming that Muslims and Christians should not fear a 'Hindu Rashtra' as all humans share the same ancestors, have ignited various reactions. Prominent voices in Lucknow have responded, advocating for unity while voicing concerns over growing anxiety within the Muslim community due to recent state actions in Uttar Pradesh.

The ongoing debate over the alleged mismanagement of funds at the Ayodhya Ram Temple has added to the controversy, with Chaand highlighting the need for adherence to Supreme Court directives to ensure transparency in the shrine's administration.

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