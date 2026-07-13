JSFM Demands End to Enforced Disappearances in Sindh Protest

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) staged a protest in Jamshoro, Sindh, asserting the demand for the recovery of missing political activists like Mumtaz Soomro, allegedly subjected to enforced disappearances. The protest saw significant participation from members and supporters carrying banners against enforced disappearances.

JSFM leaders, including District President Saeed Tiyuno and Taluka President Majid Lashari, spearheaded the march, calling on the Pakistani government to discontinue alleged enforced disappearances. They voiced concerns over the reported custody and disappearance of Mumtaz Soomro, citing it as a critical issue about the rule of law.

Speakers highlighted the emotional toll on families of the missing activists and emphasized the right to peaceful political expression. The JSFM urged the government to present any accused individuals in court, ensuring due process and fair trials, and demanded the immediate release of all Sindhi political activists allegedly disappeared.