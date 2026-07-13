Governor Suspends KPSC Chairman Amid Nepotism Allegations

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has taken decisive action by suspending Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar. The suspension follows accusations of nepotism and unethical practices surrounding the appointment of Sahukar's two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.

The Raj Bhavan released a statement outlining serious allegations against Sahukar, claiming he facilitated illegal selections by not recusing himself despite potential conflicts of interest. One daughter reportedly falsely declared the family's annual income as Rs 40,000, misleading authorities to secure an OBC reservation unlawfully.

The controversy has prompted the Governor to recommend a presidential referral of the case to the Supreme Court under Article 317(1) of the Constitution. This step aims to ensure an impartial investigation into the alleged misconduct, while the senior-most member of the KPSC assumes interim leadership amid this unfolding scandal.