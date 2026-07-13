India Tops Global Rankings with Gold Sweep at International Physics Olympiad

India triumphed at the 56th International Physics Olympiad in Colombia, with all five team members securing Gold medals, achieving a shared top rank alongside China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan. Coordinated by HBCSE under DAE, this victory reflects India's robust training ecosystem for young scientific talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:32 IST
India Tops Global Rankings with Gold Sweep at International Physics Olympiad
Gold medalist in the International Physics Olympiad (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, India clinched a stellar performance with all five team members winning Gold medals. This achievement catapulted India to the World No. 1 spot, a ranking it shares with powerhouses China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea, and Taiwan. The event witnessed participation from 381 students representing 87 countries.

Emerging victorious in this prestigious competition were Kanishk Jain from Pune, Riddhesh Anant Bendale from Indore, Rishit Garg from Dwarka, Shresth Suraiya from Mumbai, and Svarit Joshi from Ahmedabad. This success underscores India's consistent record in the International Physics Olympiad, with each participant from the last decade having won a medal.

The Indian Olympiad initiative is orchestrated by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) national center, under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Ajit Kumar Mohanty, the Secretary of the DAE and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, commended the team, highlighting the victory as a testament to both the students' prowess and the dedicated HBCSE-TIFR Olympiad program. Leaders and mentors, including those from HBCSE, have been pivotal in equipping students for such international achievements.

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