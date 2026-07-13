U.S. Citizen Infected with Ebola in Congo Evacuated to Germany for Treatment

A U.S. citizen infected with the Bundibugyo variant of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo was admitted to Frankfurt University Hospital in Germany. The patient, a humanitarian worker in his 60s, is stable and being treated in isolation. The Ebola outbreak in Congo continues to spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:16 IST
U.S. Citizen Infected with Ebola in Congo Evacuated to Germany for Treatment
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

A U.S. citizen infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has been flown to Germany for treatment, hospital officials confirmed. The individual arrived at Frankfurt University Hospital's special isolation unit early Monday, battling the Bundibugyo variant of Ebola.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the patient, a humanitarian worker with Christian organization Samaritan's Purse, is in stable condition. Hospital authorities assured the public there’s no risk, as the patient is in complete isolation.

Meanwhile, the Ebola outbreak in Congo intensifies, with confirmed cases rising to 1,926 and 702 attributed deaths. The spread has reached two new provinces, according to the country's health institute.

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