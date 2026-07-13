NGT Halts Illegal Construction Along Gomti River Amid Controversy

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a halt on construction along the Gomti River, citing violations of the 2016 River Ganga protection framework. The interim directive responds to allegations of encroachments by the Lucknow Development Authority on the riverbank, riverbed, and floodplain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 14:12 IST
NGT Halts Illegal Construction Along Gomti River Amid Controversy
National Green Tribunal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken action to stop all construction activities along the Gomti River, citing breaches of the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016. This directive comes amidst allegations that the Lucknow Development Authority is involved in unauthorized construction projects on the riverbank, riverbed, and floodplain.

The order, issued by a bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, follows charges that embankments, a four-lane road, and high-rise buildings were being erected illegally. The complainant argues that, as the Gomti is a tributary of the Ganga, the protective measures from the 2016 framework extend to this river, necessitating approval from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

The NGT highlighted the 2016 mandate forbidding construction within Ganga's rivers and floodplains, stipulating the need for NMCG approval for specific works like bridges and embankments. Meanwhile, additional proceedings regarding the Gomti River's floodplain demarcation are ongoing, with both matters slated for a hearing on August 25.

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