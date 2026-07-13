Starmer Signs UK into EU Defense Loan for Ukraine

Britain's Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, finalized Britain’s participation in the EU defense loan scheme supporting Ukraine, in one of his concluding prime ministerial acts. The agreement was announced in Paris and grants UK defense firms access to projects funded by a €90 billion loan dedicated to supporting Ukrainian defense.

In a statement, Starmer emphasized that the pact will assist Ukraine in countering Russian aggression while benefiting British defense companies and enhancing national security. The UK's inclusion follows a previous collapse in talks to join a €150 billion EU defense fund, which faltered over financial contributions.

Starmer's support for Ukraine stands as a key component of his leadership legacy, alongside alliances with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron. His participation in the Coalition of the Willing is one of his final overseas engagements, as the Prime Minister prepares to step down on July 20.