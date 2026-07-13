Overcoming the Odds: Pioneering Hip Surgery on a 162 kg Patient in New Delhi

A complex total hip replacement was successfully performed on a 36-year-old morbidly obese Iraqi patient at Max Hospital, New Delhi. Under Dr. Anil Arora's expertise, unique challenges related to the patient's substantial weight were overcome, leading to a smooth recovery and return home within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:26 IST
Overcoming the Odds: Pioneering Hip Surgery on a 162 kg Patient in New Delhi
Dr Anil Arora with patient Ahmed Abdulmueen Kadhim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at Max Hospital in Patparganj performed a complex total hip replacement surgery on a 36-year-old patient from Iraq, Ahmed Abdulmueen Kadhim, who weighed 162 kilograms. The surgery addressed severe pain and limited movement due to degenerative arthritis of his right hip.

The high-risk procedure, led by Dr. Anil Arora, Chairman of the Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Department, was particularly challenging because of the patient's morbid obesity. Abdulmueen's condition had worsened after conservative treatments failed in Iraq. The obesity posed significant risks during surgery, making the selection of implants and surgical strategy crucial.

Despite these challenges, the surgery was executed without complications, and the patient's early recovery showcased the skill of Dr. Arora and his team. After seven days of rehabilitation, Abdulmueen was discharged, his case exemplifying the potential for successful outcomes in complex surgeries under expert care.

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