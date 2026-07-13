Chaos in Betul: Court Premises Turn Turbulent with Assault and Vandalism

A man named Lokesh Prajapati caused chaos at Betul's district court, assaulting staff, damaging property, and endangering lives with reckless motorcycle behavior. Police arrested Prajapati, who reportedly has mental health issues. An FIR is filed, with investigations underway to verify mental illness claims and hold him accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 23:18 IST
Chaos in Betul: Court Premises Turn Turbulent with Assault and Vandalism
Accused in police custody (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unsettling incident unfolded at Madhya Pradesh's Betul district court on Monday when a man allegedly caused significant disruption, assaulting court and police personnel, and damaging property.

Eyewitnesses report that Lokesh Prajapati recklessly entered the premises on his motorcycle, creating chaos. Court employee Rajkumar Uikey filed a complaint at Kotwali Police Station, stating Prajapati's bike damaged a judge's vehicle and he attempted to injure Uikey.

Police quickly arrived and detained Prajapati, who also faced allegations of temple vandalism within the court. SDOP Annapurna Sirsam said Prajapati's family claimed he was mentally disturbed, a claim under investigation as an FIR was lodged against him.

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