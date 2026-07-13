The Dutch Foreign Ministry has taken a decisive step by summoning Russia's ambassador to address allegations of cyberattacks. This announcement was made by Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen to ANP news agency on Monday. The ministry's actions align with NATO allies who have openly condemned Russia's activities.

The cyberattacks are reportedly aimed at sabotaging essential infrastructure and governmental entities. In a coordinated move, the European Union has widened its sanctions against Russia, intensifying its stance against the nation's cybercrimes.

Minister Berendsen highlighted that the cyber activities extend to hacking into privately owned cameras located along routes transporting military equipment. This escalation in cyber conflict underscores tensions between the involved parties.