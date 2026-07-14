Rising Crime Threatens Germany's Rail Network

Germany's rail network is grappling with a surge in criminal disturbances, Bild newspaper reported. Since the beginning of 2026, an alarming 2,200 cases of sabotage, arson, and theft have been documented, causing significant safety and operational issues.

These criminal acts pose a substantial threat to the smooth functioning of the country's transportation infrastructure, leading to potential delays and hazards for commuters and freight.

Authorities are being urged to intensify efforts to curb these illegal activities and ensure the safety and reliability of the rail network, as the situation continues to escalate.