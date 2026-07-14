The Conjuring Universe Expands with Prequel 'The Conjuring: First Communion'

The well-known horror franchise, 'The Conjuring,' is set to expand its universe with a new prequel titled 'The Conjuring: First Communion.' Slated for a theatrical release on September 10, 2027, the film promises to delve into the early years of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Garrett Wareing and Amanda Fix will take on the roles of the young Warrens, succeeding Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who famously portrayed the characters in prior films. Renowned director Rodrigue Huart will helm the project, with a screenplay penned by franchise veterans Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg.

The Conjuring series has earned the distinction of being the highest-grossing horror franchise with a formidable box office performance, notably last year’s 'The Conjuring: Last Rites,' which amassed 487 million USD globally. Producer Peter Safran will return to oversee the new installment, alongside executive producers John Rickard, Natalia Safran, and Romel Adam.