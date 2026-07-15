Gujarat Shines Again: Bags Agriculture Leadership Award 2026

In a celebrated moment for Gujarat, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday presented the prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award 2026 to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state's council of ministers. The accolade, acknowledging the state’s exceptional contribution to the horticulture sector, was presented at a state cabinet meeting.

The award was originally conferred upon the Agriculture Department by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the 17th Agriculture Leadership Conclave, held in New Delhi. The gathering in Gandhinagar saw the Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister and other cabinet ministers, commend the department for its national-level recognition.

Gujarat's commendable achievements in agriculture are not new. Under the guidance of then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has previously been awarded for its progressive agricultural strategies in 2009, 2014, and 2018. Innovative programs like Krushi Mahotsav, Soil Health Card, and advanced irrigation methods have propelled the state's agriculture sector to new heights, achieving a 9.9% growth rate during the Tenth Five-Year Plan.

This recognition marks the seventh consecutive year of recognition in the agricultural domain, reflecting Gujarat's commitment to excellence and innovation in farming practices. Distinguished guests such as Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and former Chief Justice of India, Justice P. Sathasivam, extended their congratulations to Gujarat and its farmers for this significant milestone.