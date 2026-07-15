Tamil Nadu Bolsters Medical Education with 150 New MBBS Seats for 2026-27
Tamil Nadu increases MBBS seats by 150 for 2026-27 following National Medical Commission approval. Health Minister credits infrastructure improvements. 5,200 seats now available across 36 colleges. Chief Minister also unveiled Rs 140 crore medical infrastructure in Chennai, appointing over 2,000 healthcare professionals.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to medical education, Tamil Nadu has secured approval to add 150 MBBS seats to its government medical colleges for the 2026-27 academic session, announced Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj. The National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the increase, marking an expansion from an earlier approval of 50 seats.
Minister Arunraj attributed the accomplishment to the state's proactive approach in addressing infrastructure demands and issues highlighted by NMC inspections. With these new seats, a total of 5,200 MBBS positions will be offered across 36 government medical colleges, reinforcing the state's commitment to advancing healthcare education and infrastructure.
Furthermore, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inaugurated medical facilities costing Rs 140 crore in Chennai and distributed appointment letters to 2,144 healthcare workers. At the event, Minister Arunraj emphasized the leader's dedication and compassion, highlighting the day's significance for Tamil Nadu's health sector.
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