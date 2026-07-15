Tamil Nadu Bolsters Medical Education with 150 New MBBS Seats for 2026-27

Tamil Nadu increases MBBS seats by 150 for 2026-27 following National Medical Commission approval. Health Minister credits infrastructure improvements. 5,200 seats now available across 36 colleges. Chief Minister also unveiled Rs 140 crore medical infrastructure in Chennai, appointing over 2,000 healthcare professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:05 IST
Tamil Nadu Bolsters Medical Education with 150 New MBBS Seats for 2026-27
Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare K G Arunraj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to medical education, Tamil Nadu has secured approval to add 150 MBBS seats to its government medical colleges for the 2026-27 academic session, announced Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj. The National Medical Commission (NMC) approved the increase, marking an expansion from an earlier approval of 50 seats.

Minister Arunraj attributed the accomplishment to the state's proactive approach in addressing infrastructure demands and issues highlighted by NMC inspections. With these new seats, a total of 5,200 MBBS positions will be offered across 36 government medical colleges, reinforcing the state's commitment to advancing healthcare education and infrastructure.

Furthermore, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay inaugurated medical facilities costing Rs 140 crore in Chennai and distributed appointment letters to 2,144 healthcare workers. At the event, Minister Arunraj emphasized the leader's dedication and compassion, highlighting the day's significance for Tamil Nadu's health sector.

TRENDING

1
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
2
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
3
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026