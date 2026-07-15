Supreme Court Delays Verdict on Dara Singh's Plea for Early Release

The Supreme Court has deferred the hearing on a plea by Dara Singh, who is seeking premature release after being sentenced to life for the 1999 murder of missionary Graham Staines and his two sons. The case is now adjourned to August 19 as Singh awaits a crucial decision from the committee tasked with reviewing his case.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi agreed to the Odisha government's request for a short adjournment on Tuesday. The committee in charge of Singh's request has yet to receive the necessary records to make an informed recommendation on the plea.

In his petition, filed by Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, Singh argues that he has served over 24 years, surpassing the required minimum under Odisha’s early release policy. The plea underscores Singh's remorse and repentance during his time in prison, appealing for reformative justice and an opportunity for societal reintegration.