Visa Scam Exposé: ED Files Case Against Top Immigration Operators

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against Red Leaf Immigration Pvt Ltd, filing a prosecution complaint that accuses the firm and several co-conspirators of laundering funds from a highly organized immigration and visa fraud scheme. This extraordinary fraud involved fabricating educational and financial documents to deceive U.S. immigration authorities.

The agency's complaint, lodged on July 13 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, with the special court in Jalandhar, follows an extensive investigation prompted by complaints from the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. The investigation uncovered a nefarious racket where applicants were provided with fraudulent visas via forged credentials, orchestrated by entangled firms, including Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services.

The ED's findings reveal a large-scale operation where 154 applicants were duped, with the accused charging hefty fees to fabricate the requisite documentation. The infractions extended to manipulating bank records to simulate financial eligibility, and further evidence seized includes a wealth of incriminating digital and physical records, solidifying the scale of the alleged crime.