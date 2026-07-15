Empowering Futures: Motivational Camps Aim to Reduce School Dropout in Assam
The Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood has launched motivational camps in Assam to tackle school dropout issues. With dedicated surveys and engaging learning environments, the initiative seeks to inspire children to return to education. The program benefits both children and parents, highlighting the importance of education in rural communities.
- Country:
- India
Addressing the pressing issue of school dropout, the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML) has initiated three motivational camps in Assam's Goalpara district, targeting out-of-school children in the region. The effort follows an exhaustive door-to-door survey conducted by a team of 15 Education Facilitators who identified 45 children, aged 7 to 13, in remote areas.
The camps commenced on July 6 across three locations: Khasumari LPS, Pub Pandoba LPS, and Abrarbhita South LPS, offering a vibrant and child-friendly learning environment. Kuldeep Das, CML's District Lead, cites community engagement and interactive experiences as key strategies to motivate children, like 12-year-old Nishanta Rabha, to return to formal education.
The program extends beyond children, engaging parents to underscore education's importance. Inspired by dreams shared in storytelling sessions, the initiative emphasizes a brighter future of renewed confidence and aspirations. Post-camp, children will be equipped with a Mainstreaming Kit to aid their transition back to school, enhancing their readiness with essential educational materials.