Ransomware Breach: Reliance's Nuclear Files Exposed

World Leaks, a known ransomware group, has leaked sensitive data about India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, linked to Reliance Infrastructure. The breach, involving blueprints and supplier information, poses serious safety risks. As cyberattacks rise in India, questions swirl about preparedness and data protection at critical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST
Ransomware Breach: Reliance's Nuclear Files Exposed
  • Country:
  • India

World Leaks, a notorious ransomware collective, has unleashed a trove of sensitive files connected to India's Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant onto the dark web.

The leak, showcasing blueprints and supplier data, originates from the server of Reliance Infrastructure, highlighting looming threats to facility safety.

This incident underlines India's growing vulnerability to data breaches and cyberattacks, sparking urgent questions about security readiness.

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