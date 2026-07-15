Wall Street Surge: Inflation Eases, PayPal Rockets on Takeover News

On Wednesday, Wall Street's major indices pointed towards a positive opening, spurred by unexpectedly low producer inflation figures and a surge of corporate earnings reports. PayPal's shares soared following $53 billion takeover offer reports, making headlines in an already effervescent market.

Key banks reported robust earnings for a consecutive day, injecting optimism into the second-quarter earnings season. BlackRock's premarket shares jumped 5.1% thanks to its surpassed profit predictions, amplified by a bullish stock market enhancing client asset values.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions simmered with another U.S. strike wave against Iran amidst naval blockades. This, coupled with economic activity, sustained a complex yet buoyant financial atmosphere, as Nasdaq futures gained traction spearheaded by robust semiconductor demand projections from firms like ASML.