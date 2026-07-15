Wall Street Surge: Inflation Eases, PayPal Rockets on Takeover News

Wall Street indexes rose as investors processed weaker-than-expected inflation and corporate earnings. PayPal shares soared on a takeover bid. BlackRock and Morgan Stanley reported strong earnings, while chip stocks buoyed Nasdaq. Geopolitical tensions were noted amid new U.S. strikes against Iran, affecting regional energy exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:45 IST
Wall Street Surge: Inflation Eases, PayPal Rockets on Takeover News
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On Wednesday, Wall Street's major indices pointed towards a positive opening, spurred by unexpectedly low producer inflation figures and a surge of corporate earnings reports. PayPal's shares soared following $53 billion takeover offer reports, making headlines in an already effervescent market.

Key banks reported robust earnings for a consecutive day, injecting optimism into the second-quarter earnings season. BlackRock's premarket shares jumped 5.1% thanks to its surpassed profit predictions, amplified by a bullish stock market enhancing client asset values.

Simultaneously, geopolitical tensions simmered with another U.S. strike wave against Iran amidst naval blockades. This, coupled with economic activity, sustained a complex yet buoyant financial atmosphere, as Nasdaq futures gained traction spearheaded by robust semiconductor demand projections from firms like ASML.

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