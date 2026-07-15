In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have ramped up their drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, hitting several key oil refineries and facilities. The strikes have resulted in serious disruptions, causing prolonged operational halts and fuel shortages while driving up prices across the country.

Among the most significant strikes was the attack on the Salavat petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, forcing it to cease operations. Additionally, numerous refineries, such as those in Krasnodar and Samara, have been severely affected, with fires and damages to primary processing units halting production.

The economic ramifications of these strikes are heightening tensions, as the Russian energy sector, a crucial part of the national economy, struggles to recover from the mounting frequency and intensity of Ukrainian drone assaults.