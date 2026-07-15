Escalating Drone Attacks: Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil Infrastructure

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, leading to significant disruptions in oil refining and fuel supply. The strikes target various refineries, causing fires, halts in operations, and fuel shortages across Russia. The ongoing attacks are straining Russia's oil and gas processing capabilities and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST
Escalating Drone Attacks: Ukraine Targets Russia's Oil Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • Russia

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have ramped up their drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, hitting several key oil refineries and facilities. The strikes have resulted in serious disruptions, causing prolonged operational halts and fuel shortages while driving up prices across the country.

Among the most significant strikes was the attack on the Salavat petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, forcing it to cease operations. Additionally, numerous refineries, such as those in Krasnodar and Samara, have been severely affected, with fires and damages to primary processing units halting production.

The economic ramifications of these strikes are heightening tensions, as the Russian energy sector, a crucial part of the national economy, struggles to recover from the mounting frequency and intensity of Ukrainian drone assaults.

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