Russia Rejects Multinational Peace Force Proposal
Russia has declared that any multinational force deployed by Ukraine's allies as part of a peace deal would be considered a threat and a legitimate military target, according to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This comes after Western nations reaffirmed their intention to deploy such a force post-conflict.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia announced on Wednesday that it would find any multinational force sent by Ukraine's allies, in the event of a peace deal, unacceptable. Moscow perceives such a force as a threat and a valid military target.
The statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her comments come in response to Western nations in the pro-Ukraine 'coalition of the willing' restating their plan to deploy a peace force after the cessation of hostilities.
Russia's stance signals an adamant rejection of external military influence in Ukraine, further complicating peace negotiations between the parties involved.