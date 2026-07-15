Russia Rejects Multinational Peace Force Proposal

Russia announced on Wednesday that it would find any multinational force sent by Ukraine's allies, in the event of a peace deal, unacceptable. Moscow perceives such a force as a threat and a valid military target.

The statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her comments come in response to Western nations in the pro-Ukraine 'coalition of the willing' restating their plan to deploy a peace force after the cessation of hostilities.

Russia's stance signals an adamant rejection of external military influence in Ukraine, further complicating peace negotiations between the parties involved.