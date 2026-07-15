Russia Rejects Multinational Peace Force Proposal

Russia has declared that any multinational force deployed by Ukraine's allies as part of a peace deal would be considered a threat and a legitimate military target, according to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This comes after Western nations reaffirmed their intention to deploy such a force post-conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:52 IST
Russia Rejects Multinational Peace Force Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia announced on Wednesday that it would find any multinational force sent by Ukraine's allies, in the event of a peace deal, unacceptable. Moscow perceives such a force as a threat and a valid military target.

The statement was made by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Her comments come in response to Western nations in the pro-Ukraine 'coalition of the willing' restating their plan to deploy a peace force after the cessation of hostilities.

Russia's stance signals an adamant rejection of external military influence in Ukraine, further complicating peace negotiations between the parties involved.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026