ICC Unveils Exciting New Format for Men's Cricket World Cup 2027

The ICC has announced a new three-stage format for the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup, expanding from 10 to 14 teams. Hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the tournament aims to provide more competitive matches and enhance fan engagement through its revamped structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:46 IST
ICC Unveils Exciting New Format for Men's Cricket World Cup 2027
ICC logo (Photo:X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed an innovative format for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The tournament is expanding to include 14 teams, a move designed to foster competitive play and boost fan engagement.

Details of the new structure, as outlined on the ICC website, indicate a division into three rounds leading up to the semi-finals and final. The opening phase, termed the Super Series, will feature a round-robin format among the three lowest-ranked teams, with the top team advancing to the next stage.

The second round will showcase 12 teams competing in 30 matches, split into two groups of six. The top three from each group and the next highest-ranked team will move forward to the Super 7 stage. Here, 21 matches will determine the four semi-finalists, culminating in the championship match.

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