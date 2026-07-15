Accountability in Question: Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Scandal Resurfaces

In a contentious move sparking criticism, the Karnataka government has exonerated three IPS officers previously suspended over a fatal stampede incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Former Law Minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar voiced his dismay regarding the government's decision, questioning the apparent lack of accountability in handling the tragedy.

The stampede, which occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations on June 4, 2025, tragically resulted in 11 deaths and left 50 others injured. Kumar recalled the incident, highlighting the government's initial response of suspending the officers as scapegoats and now reversing that decision, raising questions about governance efficacy.

He further challenged the administration over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 5,000 crore in the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Suresh Kumar questioned the lack of transparent accountability and urged the government to clarify who bears the ultimate responsibility for the tragic stadium event.