Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Deadlines and Grants Special Honorarium

The Election Commission has extended the enumeration and publication deadlines for electoral rolls in Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka. This decision aims to accommodate logistical challenges. Additionally, Booth Level Officers and their supervisors involved in this process will receive a special honorarium of Rs 6,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:28 IST
Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Deadlines and Grants Special Honorarium
BLOs on house-to-house visit in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission announced on Wednesday an extension of the enumeration and publication schedules for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in key Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka. The move comes in response to logistical challenges faced in these regions.

In the national capital and Karnataka, the enumeration period now runs from July 29 to August 8, with the draft electoral rolls scheduled for release on August 17, surpassing the initial deadline of August 5. Similarly, Punjab officials have been given until August 3 for house-to-house visits, with draft rolls due on August 13.

Telangana's draft electoral roll will be available on August 10 following an extended verification period until August 3. Officials in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh have also been granted a deadline extension to July 24 for enumeration, with their draft rolls set for July 31 release. To support these efforts, the Commission has sanctioned a special Rs 6,000 honorarium for Booth Level Officers and their supervisors engaged in this process.

TRENDING

1
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
2
Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds Test a New Model

Can Africa Finance More of Its Own Infrastructure? AfDB and Sovereign Funds ...

Global
3
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
4
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026