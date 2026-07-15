Election Commission Extends Electoral Roll Deadlines and Grants Special Honorarium

The Election Commission announced on Wednesday an extension of the enumeration and publication schedules for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in key Indian states, including Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka. The move comes in response to logistical challenges faced in these regions.

In the national capital and Karnataka, the enumeration period now runs from July 29 to August 8, with the draft electoral rolls scheduled for release on August 17, surpassing the initial deadline of August 5. Similarly, Punjab officials have been given until August 3 for house-to-house visits, with draft rolls due on August 13.

Telangana's draft electoral roll will be available on August 10 following an extended verification period until August 3. Officials in Haryana and Andhra Pradesh have also been granted a deadline extension to July 24 for enumeration, with their draft rolls set for July 31 release. To support these efforts, the Commission has sanctioned a special Rs 6,000 honorarium for Booth Level Officers and their supervisors engaged in this process.