India's Tech Leap: Semicon 2.0 and MPMS Set to Create 20 Lakh Jobs

The Union Cabinet's recent approval of the Semicon 2.0 programme and the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) is anticipated to create up to 20 lakh jobs, according to India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman, Pankaj Mohindroo. He emphasized the wide-ranging impact these initiatives will have on the electronics and semiconductor sectors.

Speaking to ANI, Mohindroo outlined the employment potential these schemes hold, spanning from factory-floor roles to advanced semiconductor design. He projected the creation of around 5 lakh direct jobs and roughly 15 lakh indirect jobs, highlighting their significance in building a robust manufacturing ecosystem in India.

With the Cabinet's approval of a Rs 1,27,500 crore outlay for Semicon 2.0 and Rs 62,500 crore for MPMS, the semiconductor sector is set to see enhanced opportunities, especially in high-skill areas. The initiatives aim not only to escalate mobile phone manufacturing but also to fortify domestic capacities in chip design and electronics innovation.