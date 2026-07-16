Night Scuffle on Mumbai Local Train Leaves Two Injured

In a late-night chaos on a Mumbai local train, a scuffle between two passengers resulted in injuries, necessitating hospital admissions. Central Railway reported that the altercation occurred in the luggage coach of the Parel-Ambarnath train around 12:30 am while it was en route.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) promptly responded to the incident upon the train's arrival at Kalyan. The injured passengers were administered immediate first aid and transported to Rukhmabai Hospital, with one later being referred to Sion Hospital due to a serious head injury.

Preliminary investigations by the GRP revealed that the injuries were caused by a metal bangle rather than a sharp weapon. Legal proceedings are currently underway as the authorities at GRP, Kalyan, take necessary action following the incident.