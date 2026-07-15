Maharashtra Muay Thai Association Welcomes New Leadership

The Maharashtra Muay Thai Association inaugurated its newly elected Executive Committee at a ceremony in Mumbai’s Payyade International Hotel, signaling a fresh era for the sport in the region.

The event was a significant affair, witnessed by athletes, coaches, dignitaries, and media personnel, marking a commitment to enhance the combat sport's presence in Maharashtra. Dinesh Shetty assumed the presidency, while Muay Thai veteran Balkrishna Shetty took on the role of Secretary.

The executive lineup includes distinguished members such as Patron Dr. P. V. Shetty and Chairman Rakesh Gopal Shetty. The leadership aims to promote grassroots development and expand global competition opportunities for its athletes.