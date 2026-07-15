India Advances Maritime Vision with Dual Shipbuilding Projects
India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways approves major maritime projects including a Greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Gujarat and a ship repair facility at Vadinar. These initiatives, part of the Shipbuilding Development Scheme, aim to bolster India's capacity and competitiveness in the global maritime industry.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has granted in-principle approval for two transformative maritime projects. These include a Greenfield shipbuilding cluster in Porbandar, Gujarat, and a cutting-edge ship repair facility in Vadinar, under the Shipbuilding Development Scheme (SbDS). This move represents a major stride in India's bid to become a global shipbuilding leader.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted substantial reforms and infrastructural advancements over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The new projects will further unlock India's maritime potential, driving competitiveness and efficiency through minimal governance as part of the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
The Greenfield project, set over nearly 2,000 acres, will host modern shipyards and ancillary units, while Vadinar's facility will emerge as a premier hub leveraging strategic location advantages. Both initiatives, supported by financial assistance, aim to enhance domestic capacity, reduce foreign dependency, and foster employment.
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