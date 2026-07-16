Tensions Flare in Punjab as Qadian Election Sparks Conflict

During the Qadian Municipal Council presidential election in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, tensions boiled over into physical clashes between rival groups on Thursday. Initially a verbal spat, the confrontation escalated rapidly until police forces present at the scene intervened and restored order.

Punjab Assembly Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa spoke with reporters, alleging biased actions by the police against his supporters. According to Bajwa, three of his supporters faced police action, with two detained and one currently unaccounted for. He pointed out the altercation originated in Selabpur village, located 10 kilometers from the election site.

Bajwa further condemned the law enforcement's role in the state, claiming, "These are professional goons; everything across Punjab is running at the behest of gangs." He accused the police of not just failing to act but actively colluding with criminal factions.