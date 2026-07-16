AAP Takes Stern Action Against Cross-Voting Councillors

The Aam Aadmi Party suspended three councillors for cross-voting during recent MCD Ward Committee elections. Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj announced the suspension of Nirmal Devi Sharma, Krishna Devi Raghav, and Sultana Azad. AAP emphasizes that betrayal of the party's principles will not be tolerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:11 IST
AAP Takes Stern Action Against Cross-Voting Councillors
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken decisive action by suspending three of its councillors following allegations of cross-voting in the recent MCD Ward Committee elections, as revealed in a party press release on Thursday.

According to Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, the councillors—Nirmal Devi Sharma and Krishna Devi Raghav from the West Zone, along with Sultana Azad from the City SP Zone—were suspended with immediate effect after discrepancies emerged in the voting results.

Senior AAP leader Ankush Narang stated that the betrayal of the public mandate and party principles would not be overlooked, pointing to a clear deviation in votes during the election for the Chairperson's post. As the party underscores its commitment to integrity, this bold move carries a stern warning for any future dissenters.

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