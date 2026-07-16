Revolutionary TB Vaccine: A Major Leap Forward in Global Health

In a move that could reshape global TB prevention, the Gates Medical Research Institute (Gates MRI) and Serum Institute of India Private Limited (SII) have signed an agreement to produce a groundbreaking tuberculosis vaccine, M72/AS01E.

Slated as the first new TB vaccine in over a century, M72/AS01E is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The vaccine's potential introduction marks a significant advancement against TB, a disease that remains a leading infectious threat worldwide, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step toward scaling up vaccine production for widespread use in high-burden TB regions. SII, with its history of WHO-prequalified vaccine production, is set to lead this effort, aligning with the partners' commitment to global accessibility and involving local manufacturers in Indonesia and South Africa to reinforce the supply chain.

To facilitate this partnership, Gates MRI and SII are initiating technology and know-how transfers for large-scale vaccine manufacturing. SII plans a significant investment of over $100 million to bolster manufacturing readiness, while GSK, the original developer of the vaccine, will provide the essential AS01E adjuvant.

This strategic preparation, ahead of Phase 3 trial results, underscores the urgency of making the vaccine available swiftly should it receive regulatory approvals. Backed by the Gates Foundation and Wellcome, the double-blind, randomized Phase 3 trial commenced in March 2024, involving 20,000 participants across several African and Asian countries.

Previous Phase 2b trials demonstrated that M72/AS01E could provide up to 50% protection against the active pulmonary TB, potentially preventing millions of new cases and saving billions in healthcare costs globally, according to WHO estimates.