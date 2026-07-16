PM Modi Unveils 75 Modernized Railway Stations Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 75 revamped railway stations nationwide under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Jalandhar, Punjab. The initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and preserve heritage. These projects signify a broader effort by the government to improve rail connectivity and infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:08 IST
PM Modi Unveils 75 Modernized Railway Stations Across India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate 75 overhauled railway stations from across India during a ceremony in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Friday. These stations, revamped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aim to elevate passenger experiences while celebrating the combined essence of development and heritage.

In a statement on X, PM Modi highlighted the importance of this initiative, which involves an investment exceeding Rs 5400 crore. Modi emphasized that these modernized stations are a testament to India's rail infrastructure's ongoing transformation, echoing the theme 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development as well as Heritage). The projects also aim to enhance connectivity to significant cultural destinations.

As the BJP eyes the 2027 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, PM Modi is also expected to lead a rally in Jalandhar. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu announced that railway projects worth Rs 30,000 crore are underway to develop world-class stations in Punjab at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore, showcasing a significant investment in the state's infrastructure.

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