Fashion Meets Football: Louis Vuitton’s Trophy Trunks for the World Cup

The World Cup trophy will be delivered to the New York-New Jersey stadium in a custom Louis Vuitton trunk, featuring a golden V for 'Victory.' This marks the fifth consecutive time the fashion house has crafted a bespoke case for the coveted soccer prize, highlighting its influence in sports and luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:24 IST
Fashion Meets Football: Louis Vuitton’s Trophy Trunks for the World Cup
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  • France

The iconic World Cup trophy, one of the main attractions in the world of sports, is set to make its way to the New York-New Jersey stadium. This time, it will be housed in a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk, designed specifically for the occasion by the famed French luxury brand.

This crafting marks the fifth consecutive instance of Louis Vuitton being entrusted with the case for soccer’s most prestigious prize. The trunk showcases a golden ‘V’ for 'Victory' as well as 'Vuitton,' adorned with the brand's signature monogram and gold-plated brass corners. Inside, beige leather lines the trunk, complete with a patch that commemorates the partnership between Louis Vuitton and FIFA.

For more than a decade, luxury brands have made their mark on the world of professional sports. Louis Vuitton has agreements beyond FIFA, with customized trunks for Formula 1 Grand Prix trophies. These collaborations underscore the intersection of luxury branding and major sports events, echoing the historical precedent set by Tiffany & Co. with the Super Bowl trophy.

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