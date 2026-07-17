Networks Debate Airing Trump's Primetime Speech Amid Controversies

U.S. television networks are in deliberation over whether to broadcast President Donald Trump's scheduled primetime address focusing on election security and other significant topics. The speech, slated for Thursday, arrives as midterm elections loom just four months away.

The White House aims to utilize the speech to reveal sensitive information regarding China's involvement in the 2020 U.S. election, though officials express concern over potential misrepresentation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged supplementary topics like Iran and the economy might also be addressed.

Amid debates, networks face political and media pressure. Democratic figures like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advise against airing the speech, as major networks remain noncommittal. Concerns over political influence and previous defamation settlements add complexity to the decision-making process.