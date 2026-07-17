Quarantine Policy Stirs Debate Amid Ebola Crisis

The U.S. has implemented a policy requiring American citizens returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo to spend 21 days in a third country due to an Ebola outbreak there. Critics argue this measure could hinder efforts by reducing the number of available healthcare workers to combat the epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 00:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 00:16 IST
Quarantine Policy Stirs Debate Amid Ebola Crisis
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A new U.S. policy requiring returning American citizens from Congo to quarantine for 21 days in a third country is criticized for hampering the fight against Ebola, as per the head of a major American aid group.

Franklin Graham, CEO of an organization providing substantial aid responses in Congo, suggested that this quarantine measure could lead to a reduction in the number of healthcare workers, consequently hampering their mission. "We would have to curtail our work quite a bit," he mentioned, pointing out how recruitment could become more complicated amid the ongoing Ebola outbreak, the third-worst on record as stated by WHO.

Dr. Daniel Jernigan, former CDC official, described the policy as unprecedented while noting that no Ebola cases have been reported in the U.S. Nevertheless, U.S. policies remain firm, prioritizing citizen safety amidst challenges in healthcare worker recruitment.

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