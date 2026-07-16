Israel Overhauls Soldier Rehabilitation Amid Surging Demand

In Tel Aviv, Israel's rehabilitation services for its injured soldiers and security officers are set for significant transformation. The Knesset approved a comprehensive reform targeting soaring demands caused by recent warfare with Hamas.

Spearheaded by recommendations from a government committee led by Prof. Mor Yosef, the reform aims to restructure the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department into a national authority, promising enhanced autonomy and workforce.

Key objectives include reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing access to comprehensive care. The reform will also enact a tailored case-management system and integrate AI for efficient service delivery, much-needed after the influx of over 26,000 personnel seeking rehabilitation.