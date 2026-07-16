Israel Overhauls Soldier Rehabilitation Amid Surging Demand
Israel's system for rehabilitating wounded soldiers and security personnel undergoes a major reform. Aimed at addressing increasing demands following recent conflicts, the new plan will provide expanded services, streamline processes, and implement AI tools. Over 26,000 are now in the system, with numbers projected to rise significantly.
In Tel Aviv, Israel's rehabilitation services for its injured soldiers and security officers are set for significant transformation. The Knesset approved a comprehensive reform targeting soaring demands caused by recent warfare with Hamas.
Spearheaded by recommendations from a government committee led by Prof. Mor Yosef, the reform aims to restructure the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Department into a national authority, promising enhanced autonomy and workforce.
Key objectives include reducing bureaucratic delays and enhancing access to comprehensive care. The reform will also enact a tailored case-management system and integrate AI for efficient service delivery, much-needed after the influx of over 26,000 personnel seeking rehabilitation.