Debutant Jackson Suber Shines at British Open with Spectacular Start

Jackson Suber led the British Open with an impressive five-under 65, outshining reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. Suber's highlight was an eagle on the 17th. England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae shared the early lead, with strong performances from English contenders hoping to end a decades-long title drought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 00:04 IST
Debutant Jackson Suber Shines at British Open with Spectacular Start
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jackson Suber emerged as the standout figure at the British Open, carding a remarkable five-under 65 in the opening round. His performance eclipsed those of reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and powerhouse Bryson DeChambeau, both of whom delivered commendable plays.

Suber's most memorable moment was a stunning eagle on the 17th, achieved with a precise second shot. This feat made him only the fourth player to achieve a round of 65 or lower during an Open debut. As the day unfolded, England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae also showcased their skills by sharing the early lead.

The British Open saw a strong English presence with fans hopeful for an end to the country's title drought. Local hero Tommy Fleetwood drew massive support, hoping to channel home advantage into a significant win.

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