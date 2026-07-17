Debutant Jackson Suber Shines at British Open with Spectacular Start

Jackson Suber emerged as the standout figure at the British Open, carding a remarkable five-under 65 in the opening round. His performance eclipsed those of reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and powerhouse Bryson DeChambeau, both of whom delivered commendable plays.

Suber's most memorable moment was a stunning eagle on the 17th, achieved with a precise second shot. This feat made him only the fourth player to achieve a round of 65 or lower during an Open debut. As the day unfolded, England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae also showcased their skills by sharing the early lead.

The British Open saw a strong English presence with fans hopeful for an end to the country's title drought. Local hero Tommy Fleetwood drew massive support, hoping to channel home advantage into a significant win.