Assam Acts Against Forest Encroachment in Behali Reserve

Assam's Environment Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah, took decisive action this week, inspecting the Behali Reserve Forest amid reports of extensive damage by cross-border miscreants. The inspection, carried out under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directives, saw the Minister outline immediate strategies to protect the forest, restore damaged areas, and bolster on-ground enforcement.

Reports revealed that nearly 400 hectares along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary have been encroached upon in recent months. Using satellite imagery and drone technology, authorities confirmed the significant destruction. Minister Mallabaruah assessed the locations firsthand, reviewed the security apparatus, and highlighted the urgent need for restoration.

Directed by the Minister, the Ecological Task Force will implement a restoration plan in conjunction with the Forest Department, aiming to regenerate the forest and restore its ecological balance. Further measures include enhancing forest protection infrastructure and improving road connectivity to safeguard vulnerable areas effectively.