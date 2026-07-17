Power Outage at Jaipur Hospital Disrupts Critical Services

A prolonged power outage at Janana Hospital in Jaipur's Chandpole Bazar hampered essential services, including surgeries and blood bank operations, for nearly three hours on Thursday. Hospital officials deployed backup power for critical units while tackling the outage caused by a short circuit.

The disruption affected routine activities at the 550-bed hospital, necessitating the postponement of a scheduled Caesarean section and relocating critical patients to an alternative operation theatre. Blood bank activities, including sample processing and testing, faced interruptions, causing patient inconvenience.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nupur Loria stated that while one fully operational theatre with a dedicated backup system remained in service, the generator could not support the entire facility. Efforts are underway to enhance backup systems, increasing capacity from 650 kVA to 1,500 kVA. Patients expressed frustration over delayed surgeries amid restoration efforts.