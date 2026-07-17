Power Outage at Jaipur Hospital Disrupts Critical Services

A three-hour power outage at Jaipur's Janana Hospital disrupted vital medical services, including surgeries and blood bank operations, on Thursday. Hospital authorities prioritized critical units with backup power while efforts were underway to restore electricity. The outage was caused by a short circuit and affected routine operations at the 550-bed facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:33 IST
Power Outage at Jaipur Hospital Disrupts Critical Services
Jaipur's Janana Hospital in Chandpole Bazar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A prolonged power outage at Janana Hospital in Jaipur's Chandpole Bazar hampered essential services, including surgeries and blood bank operations, for nearly three hours on Thursday. Hospital officials deployed backup power for critical units while tackling the outage caused by a short circuit.

The disruption affected routine activities at the 550-bed hospital, necessitating the postponement of a scheduled Caesarean section and relocating critical patients to an alternative operation theatre. Blood bank activities, including sample processing and testing, faced interruptions, causing patient inconvenience.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Nupur Loria stated that while one fully operational theatre with a dedicated backup system remained in service, the generator could not support the entire facility. Efforts are underway to enhance backup systems, increasing capacity from 650 kVA to 1,500 kVA. Patients expressed frustration over delayed surgeries amid restoration efforts.

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