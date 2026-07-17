Global Market Turmoil: AI-Driven Rally Faces Brutal Selloff

A sharp selloff in chipmakers triggered significant losses across global markets, especially in Asia, as investors reassessed the sustainability of the AI-driven rally. This rapid market decline affected indices in Europe and the U.S., with fears of continued losses. Economic trade tensions and rising oil prices further complicated the financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:09 IST
Global Market Turmoil: AI-Driven Rally Faces Brutal Selloff
  • Country:
  • United States

A sharp market selloff in chipmakers caused shockwaves through global markets on Friday, especially affecting Asian indices. Investors, doubting the sustainability of the AI-driven rally, pulled back, leading to dramatic declines. Major indices, including Taiwan's and Japan's, saw significant losses.

The impact of the selloff extended to European and U.S. futures, indicating potential continued instability in the financial markets. In response, South Korea, which closed markets for a holiday, announced preventative measures to manage anticipated volatility when markets reopen.

Simultaneously, global commodity markets experienced turmoil as oil prices rose amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Meanwhile, economic policies were reshaped, with new U.S. tariffs on Brazil affecting trade dynamics, complicating the existing financial outlook further.

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