Global Market Turmoil: AI-Driven Rally Faces Brutal Selloff

A sharp market selloff in chipmakers caused shockwaves through global markets on Friday, especially affecting Asian indices. Investors, doubting the sustainability of the AI-driven rally, pulled back, leading to dramatic declines. Major indices, including Taiwan's and Japan's, saw significant losses.

The impact of the selloff extended to European and U.S. futures, indicating potential continued instability in the financial markets. In response, South Korea, which closed markets for a holiday, announced preventative measures to manage anticipated volatility when markets reopen.

Simultaneously, global commodity markets experienced turmoil as oil prices rose amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. Meanwhile, economic policies were reshaped, with new U.S. tariffs on Brazil affecting trade dynamics, complicating the existing financial outlook further.