Dhar Prepares for Peace Amid Bhojshala Verdict

Dhar district administration, under Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena, plans to enforce the Supreme Court's interim order on the Bhojshala temple dispute. The administration is prioritizing peace and harmony, amid ongoing tensions over Muslim and Hindu religious practices at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:10 IST
Dhar Prepares for Peace Amid Bhojshala Verdict
Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In response to the Supreme Court's recent interim order concerning the Bhojshala temple case, Dhar's district administration is preparing to implement necessary measures to maintain peace and order. Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena emphasized that the administration intends to thoroughly study the Court's ruling before proceeding with any actions.

Meena stated that officials will obtain a copy of the uploaded order to carefully examine its contents. Only after this review will steps be put in place to adhere to the Court’s directives. Security and other considerations will also be addressed to ensure harmony within the district.

The Supreme Court's directives propose providing the Muslim community with an open space adjacent to the disputed site for Friday prayers. This measure coincides with ongoing tensions following the High Court's confirmation of the site as a temple, amid calls from both communities for mutual respect of the complex's dual religious significance.

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