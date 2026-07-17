National Dialogue on Fact-Checking: Combating AI-Driven Misinformation
The PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter, alongside Anant National University and the IIMC Alumni Association, will host a national conference on July 18, 2026, addressing misinformation in AI-driven media. It will gather experts to discuss fact-checking, digital ethics, and communication integrity.
The Ahmedabad Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in partnership with Anant National University and backed by the Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA), is set to host a pivotal national conference titled "Fact-Checking in the Age of AI: Combating Misinformation in a Digital-First World". Scheduled for July 18, 2026, at Anant National University, Ahmedabad, the event aims to tackle the escalating issue of misinformation in the modern communication ecosystem driven by artificial intelligence.
The conference will convene communication professionals, journalists, policymakers, academicians, technology experts, and fact-checkers nationwide. With an agenda focused on AI, media literacy, digital ethics, and the role of communication in public trust, keynote speeches, expert talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions will form the core of this vital discourse.
A significant highlight will be the release of the PRSI National Knowledge Report titled "Fact-Checking in the Age of AI", offering major insights on the intersection of AI, misinformation, and information integrity in India. This event solidifies PRSI’s commitment to promoting ethical communication practices and addressing misinformation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
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