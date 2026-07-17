India's First Hydrogen Train Sets New Course in Clean Energy Mobility

India has reached a pivotal moment in its clean energy journey with the launch of the nation's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jind, Haryana, the train represents a significant step towards sustainable mobility solutions.

The visible progress of the hydrogen-powered train belies the critical role of the Hydrogen Refuelling Station at Jind, developed by Fluitron. This station is essential in converting on-site produced hydrogen into high-pressure fuel, crucial for the train's operations. The station includes sophisticated technology, such as a high-pressure compressor system, specialized dispensers, and an automated management platform that ensures efficient and safe fuel delivery.

As India looks to a future fueled by hydrogen, projects like these underscore the significance of homegrown infrastructure and technological innovation. According to Fluitron, plans are underway to expand similar refuelling systems along India's heritage railway routes, reinforcing the vision of a greener future supported by strategic partnerships and robust engineering.