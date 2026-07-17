India's First Hydrogen Train Sets New Course in Clean Energy Mobility

India has achieved a remarkable milestone in clean energy with the inauguration of its first Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered train, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jind, Haryana. The project's highlight is Fluitron's Hydrogen Refuelling Station, which crucially supports the train's operation with its high-tech infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jind (Haryana) | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:06 IST
India's First Hydrogen Train Sets New Course in Clean Energy Mobility
H2 Train getting fueled from Fluitron dispenser. Image Credit: ANI

India has reached a pivotal moment in its clean energy journey with the launch of the nation's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jind, Haryana, the train represents a significant step towards sustainable mobility solutions.

The visible progress of the hydrogen-powered train belies the critical role of the Hydrogen Refuelling Station at Jind, developed by Fluitron. This station is essential in converting on-site produced hydrogen into high-pressure fuel, crucial for the train's operations. The station includes sophisticated technology, such as a high-pressure compressor system, specialized dispensers, and an automated management platform that ensures efficient and safe fuel delivery.

As India looks to a future fueled by hydrogen, projects like these underscore the significance of homegrown infrastructure and technological innovation. According to Fluitron, plans are underway to expand similar refuelling systems along India's heritage railway routes, reinforcing the vision of a greener future supported by strategic partnerships and robust engineering.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026