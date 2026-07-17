Odisha's Rath Yatra: Tradition Met With Robust Security Amidst Unfortunate Incidents

The annual Rath Yatra in Puri saw elaborate security and medical arrangements as chariots of deities continued their journey to Gundicha Temple. Despite stringent measures, tragic incidents occurred, with a few devotees succumbing or falling ill. Authorities assured safety and medical aid for participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:39 IST
Odisha's Rath Yatra: Tradition Met With Robust Security Amidst Unfortunate Incidents
Odisha ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Odisha's annual Rath Yatra in Puri, featuring the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, resumed with significant security and medical arrangements, according to Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order). The event adheres to ancient traditions, with chariots halting overnight on the Grand Road.

Kumar emphasized the tight security at the event, with multiple layers of deployment including RAF and Odisha Police personnel. Senior officers are tasked with overseeing each chariot, ensuring smooth passage for devotees. Provisions such as reserve forces and equipment are available to handle any increase in crowd density.

The Yatra faced challenges as several devotees experienced health issues due to crowd density. Medical teams promptly addressed incidents, but the procession also witnessed the death of an elderly devotee. Local authorities, including the CMO, are investigating the cause and urging enhanced medical support for affected individuals, with trauma cases advised for transfer to Bhubaneswar's facilities.

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