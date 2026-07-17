Andhra Pradesh Tackles COVID-19 Spike Amid Nationwide Rise

Andhra Pradesh reports 12 COVID-19 cases from June 26 to July 16, with four fatalities linked to severe pre-existing conditions. Health officials investigate the virus variant through genome sequencing. Nationwide, 339 cases have been recorded since July 1, with Kerala reporting the highest numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Tackles COVID-19 Spike Amid Nationwide Rise
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Health authorities in Andhra Pradesh have reported 12 COVID-19 infections across the state from June 26 to July 16. Five samples have been dispatched to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to identify the virus variant affecting patients. The cases are spread across different districts without any localized clustering.

According to Dr. Vani, Superintendent of KGH Hospital, a COVID-19 case was confirmed in Visakhapatnam. The patient initially consulted a physician and was referred for testing, leading to confirmation at a private laboratory. Subsequent tests at KGH Hospital validated the positive result. The state reported a total of 339 COVID-19 cases nationwide since July 1.

Health Secretary and Commissioner Veera Pandiyan highlighted that the deceased patients had severe underlying health conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes. Kadapa district reported the first case of the year on June 26, followed by 11 more cases by July 16. The Health Secretary assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to manage the spread of the virus.

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