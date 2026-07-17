High Court to Hear Petition on Alleged Police Surveillance at Jantar Mantar Protest
The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing on a PIL challenging alleged continuous police surveillance of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar. The petition claims this monitoring infringes on constitutional rights, prompting a call for transparency and limitations on such surveillance activities.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court will address a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, which accuses the police of pervasive surveillance of protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party's demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
Filed by former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, the PIL condemns the Delhi Police's alleged unregulated monitoring, including photography and videography, without proper legal backing.
The petition cites privacy violations and intimidation tactics used against activists, demanding a halt to the surveillance until clear legal directives are established and calls for the destruction of any unlawfully gathered data.
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