High Court to Hear Petition on Alleged Police Surveillance at Jantar Mantar Protest

The Delhi High Court will address a Public Interest Litigation on Monday, which accuses the police of pervasive surveillance of protesters at the Cockroach Janta Party's demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Filed by former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, the PIL condemns the Delhi Police's alleged unregulated monitoring, including photography and videography, without proper legal backing.

The petition cites privacy violations and intimidation tactics used against activists, demanding a halt to the surveillance until clear legal directives are established and calls for the destruction of any unlawfully gathered data.